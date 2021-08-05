Titans Add QB Matt Barkley, Release QB DeShone Kizer, in a Flurry of Roster Moves

The Titans have agreed to terms with quarterback Matt Barkley, while adding three more players in a flurry of roster moves on Thursday.
The team has released quarterback DeShone Kizer.
Also on Thursday, the Titans signed tight end Donnie Ernsberger and offensive linemen Brent Qvale and Ross Reynolds while placing two more players — center Spencer Pulley and defensive back Greg Mabin — on Injured Reserve.
Barkley, who played in college at Southern California, spent the past three seasons with the Bills (2018-2020), where he played in eight games. In five games as back-up with the Bills in 2020, Barkley played in five games and completed 11-of-21 passes for 197 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Prior to his time in Buffalo, Barkley spent time with the Eagles (2013-14), Cardinals (2015), Bears (2016), 49ers (2017), Cardinals (2017), and Bengals (2018).
A fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2016, Barkley (6-2, 234) has played in 19 career NFL games, including seven starts. He’s completed 212-of-363 passes for 2,699 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions and a passer rating of 66.6.
Ryan Tannehill is the team’s starter, and Logan Woodside is competing to be the back-up quarterback once again with the Titans.
Qvale (6-7, 315), who played at Nebraska, played in 63 games for the Jets from 2014-2019, and he played in 14 games with the Texans in 2020. He’s worked at tackle and guard in the NFL.
