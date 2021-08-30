Titans add Nate Davis to COVID list

The Titans on Monday added guard Nate Davis to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Also, the team waived-injured offensive lineman Chandon Herring.
The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
All NFL teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for the Tennessee Titans in Coffee County – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM.