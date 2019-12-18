Titans Add Kicker Greg Joseph to 53-Man Roster, and Place Kicker Ryan Succop on Injured Reserve

The Titans have signed kicker Greg Joseph to the team’s 53-man roster while placing veteran Ryan Succop on Injured Reserve, ending his 2019 season.
Joseph, who had been on the practice squad of the Carolina Panthers, played in 14 games with the Cleveland Browns last season and he hit 17-of-20 field goal attempts, including 11 for 11 inside of 40 yards and one from plus-50 yards. He also hit 25-of-29 extra point attempts. Joseph also had 47 touchbacks on 69 kickoffs.
Succop finished the season 1-of-6 on his field goal attempts, and he had a kick blocked in the team’s game against the Texans on Sunday. Succop made 24 of his 25 extra point attempts this season.
Succop handled field goals and extra points for the Titans since being activated from Injured Reserve before the team’s November 3 contest against the Panthers. The Titans waived kicker Ryan Santoso, who handled kickoffs for the team in games against the Raiders, Colts and Texans, on Tuesday.
Joseph will handle field goals and kickoffs for the Titans.
Also on Wednesday, the Titans signed linebacker Nigel Harris to the team’s active roster. The Titans also added receiver Trevion Thompson to their practice squad.
The 6-foot, 210-pound Joseph, born in Johannesburg, South Africa, initially signed as an undrafted free agent with Miami (5/11/18), but was waived by the Dolphins on 9/1/18. He signed as a free agent with Cleveland a few weeks later before eventually being waived by Cleveland this past August. He was signed to Carolina’s practice squad on 11/25/19.
In college, Joseph spent four seasons at Florida Atlantic, and he finished his career hitting 165-of-170 extra point attempts (97.1 percent) and 57-of-82 field goal attempts (69.5 percent). He attended American Heritage School in Delray Beach, Florida.
Harris (6-2, 225) joined the Titans practice squad last season and was added to the active roster for the final two games. This year Harris again was added to the practice squad in October. In 2017, the University of South Florida product saw action in eight total games as a rookie (with Chargers, Giants and Buccaneers) and totaled nine tackles and three special teams stops.
Thompson (6-2, 205) signed with the Los Angeles Chargers following this year’s NFL Draft. He was injured during offseason workouts and was waived-injured by the Chargers. He spent time on the Buccaneers practice squad earlier this year. In 57 games at Clemson, Thompson recorded 53 receptions for 506 yards and two touchdowns.
The Titans face the Saints on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.