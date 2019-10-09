Titans Add K Cody Parkey and Two RBs During a Flurry of Roster Moves

Story by Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com
The Titans have signed kicker Cody Parkey to the team’s roster, along with a pair of running backs – Rod Smith and Dalyn Dawkins. The Titans have also waived offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, a day after parting ways with offensive lineman David Quessenberry.
Parkey will take over the kicking duties for the Titans, who also released Cairo Santos on Monday after his bad day on Sunday vs. the Bills. The Titans travel to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday.
Smith, who has spent most of his NFL career with the Cowboys, brings even more experience to the backfield. He joins running backs Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis on the roster, along with Dawkins, who was promoted from the team’s practice squad. The Titans recently placed running back David Fluellen on Injured Reserve.
Smith, who has also spent time with the Seahawks and Giants, spent four seasons with the Cowboys, playing in 48 games from 2015-18 after being awarded to Dallas on waivers from Seattle. He scored two touchdowns, including an 81-yarder, against New York in a game in 2017. In his career, the Ohio State product has rushed for 364 yards and five touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 272 yards.
Parkey, who played collegiately at Auburn, went 23-of-30 on field goals and 42-of-45 on extra points with the Bears last season. In his career he’s made 99-of-118 kicks (83.9 percent) and 149-of-156 extra point attempts (95.5 percent) while also kicking with the Dolphins, Browns, and Eagles, where he was a Pro Bowl performer in 2014.
The Titans began the season with Santos after Ryan Succop was placed on Injured Reserve. Santos went 4-of-9 in five games with the team, including an 0-for-4 performance on Sunday against the Bills.
Succop isn’t eligible to return until after Week 8.
Also on Tuesday, the Titans signed offensive lineman Daniel Munyer to the practice squad while terminating receiver Papi White from the team’s practice squad. Munyer (6-1, 305) played collegiately at Colorado and has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.
The Titans also re-signed Quessenberry back to the team’s practice squad. Quessenberry played in the team’s first four games, but he was inactive on Sunday. The offensive tackle caught a touchdown pass in the team’s game against the Colts earlier this season.