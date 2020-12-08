Titans add Humphries to IR

The Titans have placed receiver Adam Humphries on Injured Reserve.
Humphries returned to action on Sunday against the Browns after missing the previous four weeks because of a concussion he suffered on November 1 at Cincinnati. He also missed a game earlier in the season while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
On the season, Humphries has 23 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns while playing in seven games.
Humphries joined the Titans prior to the 2019 season. He had 37 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns in his first year with the team after playing the previous four seasons with the Buccaneers.
Also on Tuesday, the Titans moved practice squad punter Trevor Daniel to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Titans face the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville.