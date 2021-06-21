Titans add DB Peterson after workout

The Titans have agreed to terms with defensive back Kevin Peterson, who took part in this week’s minicamp in a tryout basis.
To make room on the roster, the Titans waived linebacker Justus Reed.
Peterson, who has spent time with the Bears, Rams and Cardinals, has played in 32 career games. He’s been credited with 39 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed.
Peterson (5-11, 185) played in 12 games with the Cardinals in 2020, and in 26 games with Arizona over the past two seasons. He initially joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2016 after playing in college at Oklahoma State. He played in six games for the Rams in 2017.
In his final season at Oklahoma State in 2015, Peterson was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, as he earned First Team All-Big 12 honors while being named a team captain.
