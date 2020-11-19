Titans activate RB Perry from IR

The Titans activated running back Senorise Perry Injured Reserve on Wednesday, clearing the way for his return to action.
Perry joins the 53-man roster after spending the last three weeks on the team’s “Designated for Return” list. The Titans had until Wednesday to decide whether to activate Perry or keep him on IR, which would have ended his 2020 season.
The team figures to have some decisions to make at running back in the near future, however, as Perry joins a crowded room of running backs.
Behind starter Derrick Henry, running backs D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and running back/fullback Khari Blasingame are all on the 53-man roster as Perry joins the group. The Titans also recently placed running back Darrynton Evans on the team’s ‘Designated for Return’ list, which means he’s edging closer to being back as well.
