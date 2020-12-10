Titans activate DB Chris Jackson from COVID list

The Titans on Thursday activated defensive back Chris Jackson from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Jackson rejoins the 53-man roster and is eligible to play.
A seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Marshall, Jackson has played in eight games for the Titans this season, with three starts. He’s recorded 18 tackles, including one tackle for a loss.
The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19. Under the rules for Reserve/COVID-19, teams are required to address the player’s roster status once that player has fulfilled the protocol for their circumstance.
