TITANS: 6 things that stand out after loss

The Titans turned in a sub-par performance in the season opener against the Cardinals, losing 38-13 in a contest that really wasn’t very competitive.
Let’s take a look at six things that stood out from the contest …
Protection Probs
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked six times, including five times by Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones. Twice Tannehill lost the ball on sacks, and the Cardinals recovered the football. Plenty of Titans shared the blame in this one, and left tackle Taylor Lewan was certainly among the culprits. Lewan, in fact, took ownership on social media immediately after the game. “Got my ass kicked today, no way around that,” Lewan posted on Twitter. “I let the team and the fans down. Thank you (Chandler Jones) for exposing me. It will only force me to get better.” The Titans need to get this cleaned up fast if they want to keep Tannehill healthy this season.
Leaky Defense
Some of the problems that plagued the Titans in 2020 were back on full display on Sunday – the defense…