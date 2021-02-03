Tickets now on sale for Lady Raiders Friday home game against Shelbyville

Tickets for the Central High School Lady Raider home game Friday (Feb. 5) against Shelbyville Central are now on sale.
This will be the first home game for the Lady Raiders since tickets have been re-opened to the general public. Gym capacity is limited to 1/3 and tickets are expected to sell out.
No tickets can be purchased at the gate – they must be purchased digitally at gofan.co or by clicking here. Season passes, TSSAA passes and TACA passes are accepted.
Friday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. and is girls only. The Raider boys will be on the road at Lawrence County. The Lady Raiders are currently ranked no. 3 in the state Associated Press poll and senior Bella Vinson is 9 points away from reaching 2,000 career points as a Lady Raider.
If you can’t attend, you can listen on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com