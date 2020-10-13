Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Raiders, Warren County

Tickets go on sale Tuesday for this Friday’s Red Raider football game against Warren County.
Kickoff for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. The Pioneers enter the game undefeated with a 7-0 record. Coffee County is 4-3. It is homecoming for Central High School.
Tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the CHS main office at 100 Red Raider Dr.
If you wish to purchase tickets digitally, you can do so with the GoFan app or by visiting Gofan.co.
If you can’t attend the game, it will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio. The Friday Night Thunder pregame show begins at 6 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m. Tune in at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, stream on the Manchester Go app or thunder1320.com.