Tickets for Wednesday semi-finals to go on sale Tuesday

The Central High School Red Raider basketball team will host the District 8-AAA semi-finals at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while the Lady Raiders will host at 8:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at www.gofan.co beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Each game will have a separate ticket, and the gym will be cleared between games. Tickets will NOT be sold at the gate.
Wins for each team will put them in their respective District 8-AAA championship games on Friday. If you cannot attend Wednesday, you can always listen live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com and Manchester Go smartphone app. You can also watch through Raider TV on the Thunder Radio Facebook page.