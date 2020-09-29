Tickets for Raiders and Rockvale are digital only

Red Raider fans wanting to attend the Central High School football game at Rockvale Friday must purchase tickets digitally.
There will be no tickets sold at the CHS campus or at the gate Friday at Rockvale.
The Raiders face the Rockets at 7 p.m. Friday at Rockvale High School.
To purchase tickets, download the GoFan app on your iPhone, or visit www.gofan.co on your android device. Click here for a direct link to purchase tickets.
If you can’t make the trip, the Raiders play every game on Thunder Radio – your home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider athletics. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show. Listen on 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, stream for free on Manchester Go app or www.thunder1320.com