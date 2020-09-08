Tickets are limited for CHS home game vs. Siegel; here is how to purchase

The Central High School Red Raider football team has an open week this Friday, with no opponent. The Raiders return to action on Friday, Sept. 18 when they host Siegel. If you plan to attend that game, below is important ticket information to consider.
*There will be no tickets sold at the gate the night of the game – Friday, Sept. 18.
*Tickets will be on sale at the Central High School main office, 100 Red Raider Dr. in Manchester.
*Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 16, tickets will be sold only to the varsity football team, cheer squad, dance team and band. Each student may purchase no more than two tickets. Students can purchase these or a parent of a student can purchase during the school day between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17, any remaining tickets will be sold to the public at the CHS main office from 8 a.m. until noon.
Digital tickets can be purchased anytime using the GoFan app. There is a convenience fee to use this app that does not go to the school athletic program. Iphone users can download the GoFan app. Android users should visit www.gofan.co (not .com) to purchase tickets.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Preschool children are free. TACA and TSSAA cards will be accepted at the pass gate.
COVID-19 related procedures remain in place – temperatures will be checked for all coaches, players, team personnel, officials, administrators and fans. Masks and facial coverings will be required while on site. Social distancing is strongly encouraged. Concessions will sell only pre-packaged, sealed food and drinks.
If you can’t go
If you cannot attend the game, you can always listen to every Red Raider football game on the home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider athletics – Thunder Radio. Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m. and postgame to follow.