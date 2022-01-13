TICKET INFO: Coffee County at Warren County

The Central High School Lady Raiders (AP no. 9) and the Warren County Lady Pioneers (AP no. 10) will tip off at 6 p.m. Friday at Charlie Dalton Gymnasium in Warren County, with the Raider boys and Pioneers to follow.
Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio with pregame beginning at 5:45 – listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM or on your phone with the Manchester Go App or at thunder1320.com.
If you do plan to attend – tickets for this game MUST be purchased online. Cash will not be accepted at the gate. Click here to buy tickets from gofan.co.