Thursday will be busy day in area prep sports

Thursday will be a busy day in area prep sports – the busiest yet of the fall sports season. And Thunder Radio will be at multiple games providing audio coverage and sports photography.
Featured on the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and Manchester Go app) will be the Coffee County Central Lady Raider volleyball team hosting Rockvale at 6:30 p.m.
Other radio coverage includes:
5 pm – Westwood Lady Rocket Soccer hosts St. Andrews. This will be broadcast on the Ben Lomand Connect Stream #2 with Elizabeth Brown on the call.
6 p.m. – Coffee Middle Lady Raider volleyball hosts North. This will be broadcast on the Capstar Bank Stream with Luke Beachboard on the call.
6:30 p.m. – Westwod Middle School Rocket football is at Community Middle. This will be broadcast on the Ben Lomand Connect Stream #1 with Court Steere on the call.
All online stream games can be found by clicking here.
The full schedule for Thursday can be found below:
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Community Middle
|Away
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|1:00 PM
|CHS
|Golf
|Lincoln Co, Shelbyville, Tullahoma
|Tims Ford
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|5:30 PM
|CHS
|Soccer
|Central Magnet
|Away
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|5:30 PM
|CMS
|Soccer
|Huntland
|Away
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|5:00 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|St. Andrews
|Home
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Rockvale
|Home
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|North Franklin
|Home
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Cascade
|Home