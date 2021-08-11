Thursday to be busy for Thunder Radio sports broadcast schedule

Thursday will be a busy day for area sports teams and Thunder Radio will be on hand for multiple games.
The Westwood Middle School Lady Rocket volleyball team (2-2 overall) will host Eagleville at 5:30 p.m. Thunder Radio will broadcast that game on the Capstar Bank Stream with Luke Beachboard on the call. Click here to listen to that game when it starts.
The Coffee Middle School volleyball team will host its first home match of the fall when Tullahoma comes to CMS for a 6 p.m. first serve. That match will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series – listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, on the Manchester Go Smartphone app or by clicking here.
Also on Thursday, the Westwood Rocket football team is hoping to get in the win column and will be traveling to Fayetteville City. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and Court Steere will be on the call for Thunder Radio on the Ben Lomand Connect Audio Stream. You can listen to that stream by clicking here.