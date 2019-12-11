Thursday Sports Schedule

Thursday Prep Schedule
5:00 PM – TBCS Basketball HOSTS Dogwood Christian
6:00 PM – CCMS Basketball HOSTS North Franklin
6:00 PM – CHS Wrestling HOSTS Forrest and LaVergne
Thursday’s Coffee County Elementary Basketball League Postseason Tournament Semifinals at CHS
5:00 – New Union vs North Coffee – Girls
6:00 – North Coffee vs New Union – Boys
7:00 – East Coffee vs Westwood – Girls
8:00 – Westwood vs College Street – Boys
6:00 PM – Nashville Predators at Buffalo – Fifth Third Bank Nashville Predators Radio Network broadcast on Thunder Radio (brought to you by the law office of Burch and Lockhart)