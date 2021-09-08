THURSDAY PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

Thursday will be a busy day in local prep sports – and the Thunder Radio broadcast team will be busy covering as many games and matches as possible.

Thursday9/9/216:30 PM*CMSFootballNorth FranklinAway
Thursday9/9/216:30 PM***WMSFootballCannon CountyAway
Thursday9/9/216:00 PM*CHSSoccerWarren CountyAway
Thursday9/9/215:00 PMWMSSoccerSt. AndrewsAway
Thursday9/9/216:30 PM*CHSvolleyballShelbyville *Home

Games with a * will be broadcast through the Thunder Radio online streams. Click here to access those streams. Games with *** will be a Radio Broadcast at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM.