THURSDAY PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

Thursday will be a busy day in local prep sports – and the Thunder Radio broadcast team will be busy covering as many games and matches as possible.
|Thursday
|9/9/21
|6:30 PM
|*CMS
|Football
|North Franklin
|Away
|Thursday
|9/9/21
|6:30 PM
|***WMS
|Football
|Cannon County
|Away
|Thursday
|9/9/21
|6:00 PM
|*CHS
|Soccer
|Warren County
|Away
|Thursday
|9/9/21
|5:00 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|St. Andrews
|Away
|Thursday
|9/9/21
|6:30 PM
|*CHS
|volleyball
|Shelbyville *
|Home
Games with a * will be broadcast through the Thunder Radio online streams. Click here to access those streams. Games with *** will be a Radio Broadcast at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM.