Thursday Prep Schedule
4:00 PM – CCMS Cross Country in Webb MSCCA Meet at Bell Buckle
4:00 PM – WMS Cross Country in Webb School at Bell Buckle
4:00 PM – CHS Cross Country in Webb School at Bell Buckle
4:00 PM – CHS Golf HOSTS Shelbyville
4:30 PM – WMS Volleyball HOSTS North Franklin(DH)
5:00 PM – CCMS Girls’ Soccer HOSTS Tullahoma – 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series broadcast on Thunder Radio
5:30 PM – WMS Girls’ Soccer HOSTS Fayetteville
6:30 PM – CHS Volleyball HOSTS Franklin County
6:30 PM – WMS Football at Community
7:00 PM – CHS Girls’ Soccer at Shelbyville
