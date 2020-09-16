Thursday only day to buy paper tickets for Raiders vs. Siegel

After the week off last week, the Central High School Red Raider football team returns to Carden-Jarrell Field this week to take on visiting Siegel in a Region 3-6A contest.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. – the game can be heard live on Thunder Radio (beginning with pregame at 6 p.m.)
Coffee County (1-2) is looking to get back to .500 on the season and pull to 1-1 in region play with a win against visiting Siegel (0-4).
If you plan to attend – here is ticket information to consider.
*There will be no tickets sold at the gate the night of the game – Friday, Sept. 18.
*Tickets will be on sale at the Central High School main office, 100 Red Raider Dr. in Manchester.
*Thursday, Sept. 17, any remaining tickets (not purchased by football, band, cheer or dance family) will be sold to the public at the CHS main office from 8 a.m. until noon – 100 Red Raider Dr.
Digital tickets can be purchased anytime using the GoFan app. There is a convenience fee to use this app that does not go to the school athletic program. Iphone users can download the GoFan app. Android users should visit www.gofan.co (not .com) to purchase tickets.
Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Preschool children are free. TACA and TSSAA cards will be accepted at the pass gate.
COVID-19 related procedures remain in place – temperatures will be checked for all coaches, players, team personnel, officials, administrators and fans. Masks and facial coverings will be required while on site. Social distancing is strongly encouraged. Concessions will sell only pre-packaged, sealed food and drinks.
If you can’t go
If you cannot attend the game, you can always listen to every Red Raider football game on the home for all Red Raider and Lady Raider athletics – Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app stream, www.thunder1320.com stream). Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. with kickoff at 7 p.m. and postgame to follow.