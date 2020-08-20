Thursday offers busy slate for area prep sports; CMS soccer to make 2020 radio debut

Thursday night will be busy for area prep teams. Coming off a 32-0 win over Grundy County on Tuesday, the Westwood Rockets football team will open its home slate of games at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Dyer-Bouldin Field.
Also on Thursday, the CHS Lady Raider volleyball team looks to improve to 3-0 when it hosts Riverdale – junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.
The CHS Lady Raider soccer team is traveling to Rockvale for a 6 p.m. non-district match, and the CMS volleyball team is hoping to remain undefeated with a conference trip to North Franklin at 5 p.m. The Lady Raiders are currently 4-0.
And in a match you will hear on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series, the CMS Lady Raider soccer team will host Tullahoma at 4:30 p.m. CMS is 1-0 on the year, having beat Warren County 2-1 behind goals from Jasmine Norris and Lilly Matherne. You can hear the broadcast at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM or stream it on the Manchester GO app or at www.thunder1320.com.