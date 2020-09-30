Thursday, Oct. 1 Prep Sports Schedule

Thursday is a busy night of prep sports.
At 6 p.m., the CMS sixth grade basketball teams will be at North, while the WMS sixth grade basketball girls team will be at South Middle.
Also at 6 p.m., the CHS Lady Raider Volleyball team will wrap up their regular season at Oakland.
At 6:30 p.m., Westwood Middle School will wrap up its regular season at Cascade Middle. Also at 6:30, the CHS Lady Raider soccer team will be at home, hosting Lincoln County for senior night. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.