Thursday is final day to purchase paper tickets for Raiders and Pioneers; digital tickets remain available through Friday

Thursday is the final day to buy paper tickets to the Central High School home game Friday against unbeaten Warren County.
You can purchase tickets between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the CHS main office – 100 Red Raider Drive. Price is $7 for adults.
There will be no tickets sold at the gate. You can continue purchase tickets through Friday in digital format. Those with the iPhone can download the GoFan app, others can visit gofan.co.
Friday night is homecoming and kickoff between the Raiders and Pioneers is set for 7 p.m. The Pioneers enter 7-0, the Raiders are 4-3.
You can listen to the game live on Thunder Radio. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show, continuing with kickoff at 7 p.m. and the postgame show will play highlights of the game, recap area scores and take your phone calls. Thunder Radio is your source for complete local coverage of Red Raider athletics.