Thunder Radio’s Encore Presentations of Prep Sports Resume on Thursday

After nearly 3 weeks of no live local sports in Manchester, Thunder Radio is just as anxious to broadcast sports as you are to hear them. In an effort to alleviate our withdrawal, we will continue to broadcast encore editions of some our favorite sports broadcasts. Each Thursday night at 6 PM, we will bring you the repeat of a Hometown Sports Series broadcast of a middle school sports event featuring Westwood Middle School or Coffee County Middle School. Each Friday night at 6 PM, we will bring you the repeat of a Coffee County Central High School sports broadcast.
Coming up this week we celebrate prep football. On
Thursday night at 6 PM, we will bring you an encore broadcast of the Coffee
County Middle School team’s CTC Championship game appearance against Tullahoma
on October 5th. On Friday night, we will rebroadcast the Coffee County
Central High School Red Raiders win over Siegel on September 20th. The
win broke a 15 year drought of wins against Rutherford County schools.
Tune to listen to both contests at 107.9 FM,
106.7 FM or AM 1320 on your radio dial. You can also listen on your
computer at WMSRradio.com. You can also get the broadcast on your cell
phone or tablet by using the Manchester Go app.