Thunder Radio to replay CHS football win over Siegel on Friday

As we reported to you earlier this week, the Central High School Red Raider football game that was scheduled to be at home tonight against Riverdale has been cancelled. It was scheduled to be senior night.
However, at Thunder Radio we aren’t quite ready for Friday night football to be over. Tonight we are going to re-air the Raiders’ home region win from Sept. 18 against Siegel. Be sure to tune in to relive that fun night. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, stream with the Manchester Go smartphone app or at thunder1320.com. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.