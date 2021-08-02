Thunder Radio, Titans agree to 5-year radio extension

Thunder Radio has signed an agreement with Tennessee Titans Radio Network to continue to be your radio home for Tennessee Titans football for the next five years.
Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for the Titans in Coffee County – broadcasting games all fall at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM.
“We have enjoyed our partnership with Titans radio over the years and are proud to continue to bring them to our listeners for five more years and beyond,” said Thunder Radio co-owner Josh Peterson. “The Titans and play-by-play voice Mike Keith go above and beyond the call to help us with projects at our station, including helping with our local sports coverage. This makes it easy to want to keep partnering with them.”
Tennessee Titans football on Thunder Radio is brought to you by realtor Charlie Gonzales, Weichert Realtors Joe Orr & Associates.