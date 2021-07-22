Thunder Radio teams up with Capstar Bank, Ben Lomand Connect for 8th year of Fall Hometown Sports Series broadcasts

Fall sports are around the corner and Thunder Radio is excited to announce that not only with the Fall Hometown Sports Series return this year, but it will be bigger and better than ever.

This will be the 8th year of Hometown Sports Series broadcasts on Thunder Radio – presented by Capstar Bank. New this year will be audio streams on thunder1320.com – presented by Ben Lomand Connect and Capstar Bank.

Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio was launched 8 years ago by late sports director Dennis Weaver with the idea of bringing high school volleyball and soccer, as well as middle school sports to the radio with the same enthusiasm of high school football.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of Dennis Weaver’s passing (July 24), it is only appropriate that we announce that his vision all of those years ago remains alive and well and continues to grow,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio. “With this expansion it will allow Thunder Radio to highlight more athletes and more games for our local sports teams and that is what it is all about.”

Previous years have featured approximately 20 Fall Hometown Sports Series games (presented by Capstar Bank) broadcast on the radio. For 2021, that number will remain close to the same, but an additional 36 games are scheduled to be broadcast through the Thunder Radio internet streams presented by Ben Lomand Connect and Capstar Bank.

Currently, Thunder Radio is scheduled to broadcast approximately 25 Hometown Sports Series games on the radio, 24 games on the Ben Lomand Connect Stream and 12 games on the Capstar Bank Stream (this does not include high school football broadcasts or the Coach Doug Greene Show, which adds 22 more fall sports broadcasts this fall).

“We take the role as a true community radio station seriously,” added Peterson. “Not only will you hear these games on the radio and on the internet this fall, but you’ll see out photographer (Holly Peterson) at most games and those photos can be found on the Thunder Radio Facebook page, thunder1320.com and in this fall’s edition of Thunder The Magazine.”

Fall Hometown Sports Series broadcast will feature Peterson and Courtney Steere behind the microphone, as well as broadcasters in training Jaxon Vaughn, Luke Beachboard and Elizabeth Brown.

See tentative Fall Hometown Sports Broadcast Schedule below (High School football has been included). Schedule subject to change based on game schedule changes, weather and personnel availability. Air time is generally 10 minutes prior to game start time, with the exception of High School football, which begins at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show.

DayDateTimeSchoolSportOpponentLocationRadio or stream
Thursday8/5/215:30 PMWMSVolleyballCommunity MiddleHomeThunder Radio
Monday8/9/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballHarrisHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Monday8/9/216:30 PMWMSFootballGrundy CountyHomeThunder Radio
Monday8/9/215:30 PMWMSVolleyballCommunity MiddleAwayBen Lomand Connect Stream
Tuesday8/10/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballSouth FranklinAwayThunder Radio
Thursday8/12/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballTullahomaHomeThunder Radio
Thursday8/12/216:30 PMWMSFootballFayetteville CityAwayCapstar Bank Stream
Thursday8/12/215:30 PMWMSVolleyballEaglevilleHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Monday8/16/216:30 PMCHSVolleyballCookevileHomeThunder Radio
Tuesday8/17/216:30 PMCMSFootballTullahomaAwayThunder Radio
Tuesday8/17/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballWarren CountyAwayBen Lomand Connect Stream
Tuesday8/17/215:00 PMWMSSoccerLibertyHomeCapstar Bank Stream
Wednesday8/187:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio
Thursday8/19/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballNorth FranklinHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Thursday8/19/216:30 PMWMSFootballCommunity MiddleAwayCapstar Bank Stream
Thursday8/19/215:00 PMWMSSoccerSt. AndrewsHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Thursday8/19/216:30 PMCHSVolleyballRockvaleHomeThunder Radio
Friday8/20/217 p.m.CHSFootballFranklin CountyAwayThunder Radio
Monday8/23/216:30 PMCHSSoccerTullahomaAwayThunder Radio
Monday8/23/215:00 PMWMSSoccerFayetteville CityHomeThunder Radio
Tuesday8/24/216:30 PMCMSFootballHarris MiddleHomeThunder Radio
Tuesday8/24/216:30 PMCHSVolleyballShelbyville*AwayBen Lomand Connect Stream
Wednesday8/25/215:30 PMWMSVolleyballForrest SchoolHomeThunder Radio
Wednesday8/257:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio
Thursday8/26/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballTullahomaAwayCapstar Bank Stream
Thursday8/26/216:30 PMWMSFootballForrest SchoolHomeThunder Radio
Thursday8/26/215:00 PMCMSSoccerCascadeHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Thursday8/26/216:30 PMCHSVolleyballLincoln County*HomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Friday8/27/217 p.m.CHSFootballTullahomaHomeThunder Radio
Monday8/30/215:00 PMWMSSoccerFranklin CountyHomeCapstar Bank Stream
Monday8/30/215:30 PMWMSVolleyballColumbia AcademyHomeThunder Radio
Monday8/30/215:30 PMCMSSoccerTullahomaAwayBen Lomand Connect Stream
Tuesday8/31/216:30 PMCMSFootballSouth**HomeThunder Radio
Tuesday8/31/216:30 PMCHSVolleyballFranklin County*AwayBen Lomand Connect Stream
Wednesday9/17:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersBen Lomand Connect Stream
Wednesday9/1/216:30 PMCHSvolleyballTullahomaHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Thursday9/2/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballWestwoodHomeCapstar Bank Stream
Thursday9/2/216:30 PMWMSFootballEaglevilleAwayBen Lomand Connect Stream
Friday9/3/217 p.m.CHSFootballShelbyville*AwayThunder Radio
Tuesday9/7/215:30 PMCHSSoccerCascadeHomeThunder Radio
Tuesday9/7/215:00 PMWMSSoccerCascadeHomeCapstar Bank Stream
Tuesday9/7/216:30 PMCHSvolleyballWarren County*HomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Wednesday9/8/215:00 PMCMSSoccerWestwoodAwayThunder Radio
Wednesday9/87:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio
Thursday9/9/217:00 PMCHSSoccerWarren County**AwayBen Lomand Connect Stream
Thursday9/9/216:30 PMCMSFootballNorth FranklinAwayCapstar Bank Stream
Thursday9/9/216:30 PMWMSFootballCannon CountyAwayThunder Radio
Thursday9/9/216:30 PMCHSvolleyballShelbyville *HomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Friday9/10/217 p.m.CHSFootballPageHomeThunder Radio
Friday9/10/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballWhite CountyHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Monday9/13/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballWarren CountyHomeThunder Radio
Monday9/13/215:30 PMWMSVolleyballCascadeHomeCapstar Bank Stream
Tuesday9/14/217:00 PMCHSSoccerFranklin CountyHomeThunder Radio
Tuesday9/14/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballSouth FranklinHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Tuesday9/14/215:30 PMCMSSoccerHarrisHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Wednesday9/157:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio
Thursday9/16/217:00 PMCHSSoccerShelbyville**AwayCapstar Bank Stream
Thursday9/16/216:30 PMWMSFootballLibertyHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Thursday9/16/215:30 PMWMSVolleyballFayetteville CityHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Thursday9/16/216:30 PMCHSvolleyballFranklin County*HomeThunder Radio
Friday9/17/217 p.m.CHSFootballLebanonAwayThunder Radio
Monday9/20/216 p.m.CMSVolleyballWestwoodAwayThunder Radio
Monday9/20/215:00 PMCMSSoccerTullahomaHomeCapstar Bank Stream
Tuesday9/21/217:00 PMCHSSoccerWarren County**HomeThunder Radio
Tuesday9/21/216:30 PMCMSFootballWarren CountyHomeBen Lomand Connect Stream
Wednesday9/22/215:00 PMCMSSoccerNorth FranklinHomeThunder Radio
Wednesday9/227:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio
Wednesday9/22/216:30 PMCHSvolleyballTullahomaAwayBen Lomand Connect Stream
Thursday9/23/217:00 PMCHSSoccerFranklin County**AwayCapstar Bank Stream
Thursday9/23/216:30 PMWMSFootballCascadeHomeThunder Radio
Friday9/24/217 p.m.CHSFootballSpring HillAwayThunder Radio
Tuesday9/28/217:00 PMCHSSoccerShelbyvilleHomeThunder Radio
Wednesday9/297:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio
Thursday9/30/215 p.m.CHSSoccerMcMinn CountyHomeThunder Radio
Thursday9/30/216:30 PMCHSvolleyballOaklandAwayBen Lomand Connect Stream
Friday10/1/217 p.m.CHSFootballWarren CountyHomeThunder Radio
Wednesday10/67:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio
Wednesday10/137:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio
Friday10/15/217 p.m.CHSFootballCookevilleHomeThunder Radio
Wednesday10/207:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio
Friday10/22/217 p.m.CHSFootballRockvaleHomeThunder Radio
Wednesday10/277:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio
Friday10/29/216:30 p.m.CHSFootballRhea CountyAwayThunder Radio
Wednesday11/37:00 PMThe Doug Greene Coaches ShowPratersThunder Radio