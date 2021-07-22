Thunder Radio teams up with Capstar Bank, Ben Lomand Connect for 8th year of Fall Hometown Sports Series broadcasts

Fall sports are around the corner and Thunder Radio is excited to announce that not only with the Fall Hometown Sports Series return this year, but it will be bigger and better than ever.
This will be the 8th year of Hometown Sports Series broadcasts on Thunder Radio – presented by Capstar Bank. New this year will be audio streams on thunder1320.com – presented by Ben Lomand Connect and Capstar Bank.
Hometown Sports Series on Thunder Radio was launched 8 years ago by late sports director Dennis Weaver with the idea of bringing high school volleyball and soccer, as well as middle school sports to the radio with the same enthusiasm of high school football.
“As we approach the one-year anniversary of Dennis Weaver’s passing (July 24), it is only appropriate that we announce that his vision all of those years ago remains alive and well and continues to grow,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio. “With this expansion it will allow Thunder Radio to highlight more athletes and more games for our local sports teams and that is what it is all about.”
Previous years have featured approximately 20 Fall Hometown Sports Series games (presented by Capstar Bank) broadcast on the radio. For 2021, that number will remain close to the same, but an additional 36 games are scheduled to be broadcast through the Thunder Radio internet streams presented by Ben Lomand Connect and Capstar Bank.
Currently, Thunder Radio is scheduled to broadcast approximately 25 Hometown Sports Series games on the radio, 24 games on the Ben Lomand Connect Stream and 12 games on the Capstar Bank Stream (this does not include high school football broadcasts or the Coach Doug Greene Show, which adds 22 more fall sports broadcasts this fall).
“We take the role as a true community radio station seriously,” added Peterson. “Not only will you hear these games on the radio and on the internet this fall, but you’ll see out photographer (Holly Peterson) at most games and those photos can be found on the Thunder Radio Facebook page, thunder1320.com and in this fall’s edition of Thunder The Magazine.”
Fall Hometown Sports Series broadcast will feature Peterson and Courtney Steere behind the microphone, as well as broadcasters in training Jaxon Vaughn, Luke Beachboard and Elizabeth Brown.
See tentative Fall Hometown Sports Broadcast Schedule below (High School football has been included). Schedule subject to change based on game schedule changes, weather and personnel availability. Air time is generally 10 minutes prior to game start time, with the exception of High School football, which begins at 6 p.m. with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show.
|Day
|Date
|Time
|School
|Sport
|Opponent
|Location
|Radio or stream
|Thursday
|8/5/21
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Community Middle
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|8/9/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Harris
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Monday
|8/9/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Grundy County
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|8/9/21
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Community Middle
|Away
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Tuesday
|8/10/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|South Franklin
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|8/12/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|8/12/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Fayetteville City
|Away
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Thursday
|8/12/21
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Eagleville
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Monday
|8/16/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Cookevile
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|8/17/21
|6:30 PM
|CMS
|Football
|Tullahoma
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|8/17/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Warren County
|Away
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Tuesday
|8/17/21
|5:00 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|Liberty
|Home
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Wednesday
|8/18
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|North Franklin
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Community Middle
|Away
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|5:00 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|St. Andrews
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Thursday
|8/19/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Rockvale
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Friday
|8/20/21
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Franklin County
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|8/23/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Soccer
|Tullahoma
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|8/23/21
|5:00 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|Fayetteville City
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|8/24/21
|6:30 PM
|CMS
|Football
|Harris Middle
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|8/24/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Shelbyville*
|Away
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Wednesday
|8/25/21
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Forrest School
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Wednesday
|8/25
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|8/26/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Tullahoma
|Away
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Thursday
|8/26/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Forrest School
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|8/26/21
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Soccer
|Cascade
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Thursday
|8/26/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Lincoln County*
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Friday
|8/27/21
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Tullahoma
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|8/30/21
|5:00 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|Franklin County
|Home
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Monday
|8/30/21
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Columbia Academy
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|8/30/21
|5:30 PM
|CMS
|Soccer
|Tullahoma
|Away
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Tuesday
|8/31/21
|6:30 PM
|CMS
|Football
|South**
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|8/31/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|Volleyball
|Franklin County*
|Away
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Wednesday
|9/1
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Wednesday
|9/1/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|volleyball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Thursday
|9/2/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Westwood
|Home
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Thursday
|9/2/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Eagleville
|Away
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Friday
|9/3/21
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Shelbyville*
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|9/7/21
|5:30 PM
|CHS
|Soccer
|Cascade
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|9/7/21
|5:00 PM
|WMS
|Soccer
|Cascade
|Home
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Tuesday
|9/7/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|volleyball
|Warren County*
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Wednesday
|9/8/21
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Soccer
|Westwood
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Wednesday
|9/8
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/9/21
|7:00 PM
|CHS
|Soccer
|Warren County**
|Away
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Thursday
|9/9/21
|6:30 PM
|CMS
|Football
|North Franklin
|Away
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Thursday
|9/9/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Cannon County
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/9/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|volleyball
|Shelbyville *
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Friday
|9/10/21
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Page
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Friday
|9/10/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|White County
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Monday
|9/13/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Warren County
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|9/13/21
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Cascade
|Home
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Tuesday
|9/14/21
|7:00 PM
|CHS
|Soccer
|Franklin County
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|9/14/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|South Franklin
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Tuesday
|9/14/21
|5:30 PM
|CMS
|Soccer
|Harris
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Wednesday
|9/15
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/16/21
|7:00 PM
|CHS
|Soccer
|Shelbyville**
|Away
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Thursday
|9/16/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Liberty
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Thursday
|9/16/21
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Fayetteville City
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Thursday
|9/16/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|volleyball
|Franklin County*
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Friday
|9/17/21
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Lebanon
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|9/20/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Westwood
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Monday
|9/20/21
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Soccer
|Tullahoma
|Home
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Tuesday
|9/21/21
|7:00 PM
|CHS
|Soccer
|Warren County**
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|9/21/21
|6:30 PM
|CMS
|Football
|Warren County
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Wednesday
|9/22/21
|5:00 PM
|CMS
|Soccer
|North Franklin
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Wednesday
|9/22
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio
|Wednesday
|9/22/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|volleyball
|Tullahoma
|Away
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Thursday
|9/23/21
|7:00 PM
|CHS
|Soccer
|Franklin County**
|Away
|Capstar Bank Stream
|Thursday
|9/23/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Cascade
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Friday
|9/24/21
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Spring Hill
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Tuesday
|9/28/21
|7:00 PM
|CHS
|Soccer
|Shelbyville
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Wednesday
|9/29
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/30/21
|5 p.m.
|CHS
|Soccer
|McMinn County
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Thursday
|9/30/21
|6:30 PM
|CHS
|volleyball
|Oakland
|Away
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream
|Friday
|10/1/21
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Warren County
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Wednesday
|10/6
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio
|Wednesday
|10/13
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio
|Friday
|10/15/21
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Cookeville
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Wednesday
|10/20
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio
|Friday
|10/22/21
|7 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Rockvale
|Home
|Thunder Radio
|Wednesday
|10/27
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio
|Friday
|10/29/21
|6:30 p.m.
|CHS
|Football
|Rhea County
|Away
|Thunder Radio
|Wednesday
|11/3
|7:00 PM
|The Doug Greene Coaches Show
|Praters
|Thunder Radio