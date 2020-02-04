Thunder Radio Sports Announces out Spring Sports Broadcast Schedule

Thunder Radio takes seriously our commitment to being your hometown radio station. With that in mind, we are pleased to announce a tentative lineup for our unparalleled coverage of Coffee County Central High School, Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School spring sports. 2020 marks the 22nd year that Thunder Radio has been your eyes and ears for spring sports.
Thunder Radio’s unrivaled coverage will bring you as many as 30 regular season and postseason games for the Raiders and Lady Raiders plus the Rockets and Lady Rockets. Jonathan Oliver, Josh Peterson and Dennis Weaver will team up to bring you the broadcasts on 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, AM 1320, WMSRradio.com and on the Manchester Go app. Also, the Thunder Radio sports staff will keep you updated with daily reports on all spring sports all season long as part of our daily sports updates online and in our sports broadcasts.
Our broadcasts will begin on Thursday, February 27th with Westwood soccer at home vs. North Franklin. And, as always is the case with spring sports, when weather forces cancellations and postponements, Thunder Radio will keep you updated on that as well. For more than complete prep sports coverage, remember, nobody does sports like Thunder Radio!