Thunder Radio, First National Bank team up for 7th year of Hometown Sports Series

1st National Bank and Thunder Radio will once again join forces this fall as we continue to highlight local athletes and teams. The highly acclaimed 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series returns for its 7th season as we highlight middle school football action from Westwood and Coffee County Middle, along with girls’ soccer and volleyball at the middle schools and at Coffee County Central High.
Beginning on August 12th and continuing through the end of September, Thunder Radio will bring you a series of 20 regular season contests as we strive to spotlight Manchester’s incredible school and community spirit. The Hometown Sports Series will continue into the postseason for the high school volleyball and soccer teams as well as any middle school football championship games in October. Just another example of why Thunder Radio is your leader in Manchester and Coffee County sports coverage.
Tentative schedule below (subject to change)
|Monday
|8/10/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|harris
|home
|Wednesday
|8/12/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|tullahoma
|home
|Monday
|8/17/20
|6:00 PM
|chs
|volleyball
|warren county
|home
|Tuesday
|8/18/20
|6:30 PM
|cms
|football
|tullahoma
|home
|Thursday
|8/20/20
|4:30 PM
|cms
|soccer
|tullahoma
|home
|Monday
|8/24/20
|4:30 PM
|wms
|volleyball
|cascade middle
|home
|Tuesday
|8/25/20
|6:30 PM
|chs
|volleyball
|columbia*
|home
|Thursday
|8/27/20
|6:30 PM
|wms
|football
|community
|home
|Tuesday
|9/1/20
|7:00 PM
|chs
|soccer
|tullahoma
|home
|Thursday
|9/3/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|westwood
|home
|Tuesday
|9/8/20
|6:30 PM
|cms
|football
|north middle **
|home
|Wednesday
|9/9/20
|4:30 PM
|wms
|soccer
|fayetteville
|home
|Thursday
|9/10/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|soccer
|warren county
|home
|Monday
|9/14/20
|5:00 PM
|cms
|volleyball
|warren couty
|home
|Tuesday
|9/15/20
|6:30 PM
|wms
|football
|mtcs
|home
|Tuesday
|9/22/20
|6:30 PM
|chs
|volleyball
|franklin county*
|home
|Wednesday
|9/23/20
|6:00 PM
|chs
|volleyball
|tullahoma
|home
|Thursday
|9/24/20
|7:00 PM
|chs
|soccer
|franklin county *
|home
|Monday
|9/28/20
|1:30 PM
|chs
|volleyball
|eagleville
|home
|Tuesday
|9/29/20
|6:00 PM
|chs
|soccer
|shelbyville *
|home