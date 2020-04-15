Thunder Radio Encore Sports Broadcasts Return on Thursday and Friday

After more than a month of no live local sports in Manchester, Thunder Radio continues to broadcast encore editions of some our favorite sports broadcasts. Each Thursday night at 6 PM, we will bring you the repeat of a Hometown Sports Series broadcast of a middle school sports event featuring Westwood Middle School or Coffee County Middle School. Each Friday night at 6 PM, we will bring you the repeat of a Coffee County Central High School sports broadcast.
Coming up this week we celebrate a pair of fall sports broadcasts. On Thursday night at 6 PM, we will bring you an encore broadcast of the Westwood Middle School football team’s opening game of last season. The 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series traveled to Woodbury to bring you the Rockets season-opening win over Cannon County. The Rockets rolled up 306 yards of total offense in a 22 to 6 win.
On Friday night, we will rebroadcast a Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider soccer broadcast from 2018. On September 9th, 2018 the Lady Raiders opened the District 8AAA Tournament at Shelbyville. The Lady Raiders rallied for an overtime win and Thunder Radio brought you the broadcast. Tune to listen to both contests at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM or AM 1320 on your radio dial. You can also listen on your computer at WMSRradio.com. You can also get the broadcast on your cell phone or tablet by using the Manchester Go app.