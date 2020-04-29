Thunder Radio Encore Sports Broadcasts Return on Thursday and Friday

After six weeks of no live local sports in Manchester, Thunder Radio continues to broadcast encore editions of some our favorite sports broadcasts. Each Thursday night at 6 PM, we will bring you the repeat of a Hometown Sports Series broadcast of a middle school sports event featuring Westwood Middle School or Coffee County Middle School. Each Friday night at 6 PM, we will bring you the repeat of a Coffee County Central High School sports broadcast.
Coming up this week we turn back the time machine once again. On Thursday night at 6 PM, we will bring you an encore broadcast of the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders basketball win over Cannon County on January 2nd of this year. The 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series traveled to Woodbury to bring you the Lady Raiders overtime win over Cannon County. The Lady Raiders grabbed an exciting 26 to 24 win as Josh Peterson was on the call.
On Friday night, we will rebroadcast a Coffee County Central High School football broadcast from all the way back in 2007. On September 14th, 2007 the Red Raiders hosted Tullahoma in the annual Coffee Pot Game. The Red Raiders rolled to a huge 42 to 21 win and Thunder Radio was there to bring you the call. Tune to listen to both contests at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM or AM 1320 on your radio dial. You can also listen on your computer at WMSRradio.com. You can also get the broadcast on your cell phone or tablet by using the Manchester Go app.