Thunder Radio Begins Encore Presentations of Prep Sports on Thursday

After almost 2 weeks of no live local sports in Manchester, Thunder Radio is just as anxious to broadcast sports as you are to hear them. In an effort to alleviate our withdrawal, we will begin broadcasting encore editions of some our favorite sports broadcasts. Each Thursday night at 6 PM, we will bring you the repeat of a Hometown Sports Series broadcast of a middle school sports event featuring Westwood Middle School or Coffee County Middle School. Each Friday night at 6 PM, we will bring you the repeat of a Coffee County Central High School sports broadcast.
Coming up on Thursday night, we will bring you an encore presentation of opening night for the 2020 season for the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider softball team. Josh Peterson was on the call for that game as the Lady Raiders hosted White County on March 4th.
On Friday night at 6 PM, we will bring you the encore presentation of the Coffee County CHS Lady Raider basketball team’s District 8AAA championship win over Tullahoma from February 22nd.
Stay tuned to Thunder Radio each and every Thursday and Friday night as we will bring you prep rebroadcasts until prep sports resumes. We are your complete source for all the prep teams in Manchester because we are your hometown station.