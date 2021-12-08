Thunder Radio, Atlanta Braves renew radio contract

The defending World Series Champions are returning to Thunder Radio. m
Thunder Radio Vice President Josh Peterson has announced that Thunder Radio WMSR (Coffee County Broadcasting) has reached a contract agreement to continue broadcasting as an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves Radio Network for the 2022 baseball season.
“So much about radio is entertaining and I obviously enjoy all of our programming at Thunder Radio,” explained Peterson, “but there is just something about listening to a baseball game on the radio that feels right. We are proud to continue to bring that to our listeners next year.”
Thunder Radio was a radio affiliate of the Braves Network last season and that proved to be an excellent season. The Braves went on to win the World Series in a six-game series with the Houston Astros. You heard it all on Thunder Radio.
Catch Atlanta Braves baseball on Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM and 1320 AM.