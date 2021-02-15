Thunder Radio announces Spring Hometown Sports broadcast schedule (presented by Peoples Bank & Trust)

Thunder Radio is once again proud to partner with Peoples Bank & Trust company to present the Spring Hometown Sports Series of broadcasts on Thunder Radio!
Every spring sports season, in addition to high school baseball, softball and soccer (see high school spring sports broadcast schedule here) , Thunder Radio makes an effort to broadcast athletic events for Coffee County and Westwood middle schools.
“Thunder Radio is your sports in Manchester, Tennessee,” said Thunder Radio co-owner Josh Peterson. “The spring hometown sports series was an effort launched by our former sports director Dennis Weaver before he passed away. We come to work every day thinking of how we can make him proud, and continuing this great tradition forward to give unparalleled exposure to our local athletes is the best way to do that.”
Thunder Radio has selected 13 games – a mix of baseball, softball and soccer from CMS and WMS to broadcast. This schedule is subject to change based on weather and other circumstances. Updates will be posted at thunder1320.com and on the Thunder Radio “on-air schedule”, which can be found on the Thunder website.
The hometown sports series is made possible by Peoples Bank & Trust company. Other sponsors include attorney Shawn Trail, Eagle Door Service, MidTenn Turf and Elk River Public Utility District.
Below is a tentative schedule:
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|SCHOOL
|SPORTS
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|Thursday
|2/25/21
|5:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Soccer
|Fayetteville
|Home
|Monday
|3/1/21
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Baseball
|White County
|Home
|Tuesday
|3/2/21
|5:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Baseball
|Fayetteville City
|Home
|Thursday
|3/4/21
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Softball
|Lincoln County
|Home
|Monday
|3/8/21
|5:30 p.m.
|WMS
|softball
|Huntland
|Home
|Tuesday
|3/9/21
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Softball
|Warren County
|Home
|Friday
|3/12/21
|4:45 p.m.
|CMS
|Baseball
|Stewarts Creek
|Home
|Monday
|3/15/21
|5:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Softball
|Community
|Home
|Thursday
|3/18/21
|5:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Softball
|Moore County
|Home
|Wednesday
|3/24/21
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Softball
|Westwood
|Home
|Thursday
|3/25/21
|5:30 p.m.
|WMS
|Baseball
|Harris
|Home
|Saturday
|3/27/21
|noon
|CMS
|Baseball
|Rock Springs
|Home
|Thursday
|4/8/21
|5 p.m.
|CMS
|Softball
|South
|Home