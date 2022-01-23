Three swimmers make state cuts on senior night

Coffee County swimmers celebrated seniors and 8th graders on January 14.
It was supposed to be a dual meet against St. Andrews Sewanee. Unfortunately, St Andrews didn’t make it down the mountain for the meet due to Covid. The meet ran as normal as an Intra-Squad meet and against homeschool team, Grace Academy.
The majority of both teams swim side by side during the week as Manchester Makos. Despite that, there were several great swims, with 3 State cuts made by Junior Emily Williams in the 100 butterfly clocking at a 106.44. Freshman teammates, Abby Gilday and Elsie Lazalier posted State cuts in the 500 Freestyle.
On the Middle school sides, Westwood swimmer Karsyn Riddle qualified for MS Regionals in the 50 freestyle with a time of 35.04. Jacob Bolin from CCMS, clocked in at 33.61 qualifying for MS Regionals.