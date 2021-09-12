THREE-PEAT! Lady Raider soccer drops Tullahoma in PKs, retains Coffee Cup for third straight year

It came down to penalty kicks between Coffee County Central and Tullahoma soccer Saturday night.
And the Lady Raiders came through.
Coffee County was good on four penalty kicks and senior CHS keeper Lucy Riddle rejected two Tullahoma attempts to give the Lady Raiders a 5-3 win. It is the third straight Coffee Cup victory for Coffee County soccer over Tullahoma.
With the scored tied 1-1 after regulation, Coffee County’s Diana Ramirez, Katie Cotten, Jayda Wright and Jorga Waggoner all made good on their penalty kicks. Meanwhile, Tullahoma was only able to get two into the net thanks to the stifling work of senior goalkeeper Lucy Riddle.
The score was tied 1-1 after both teams picked up goals in the first half. Tullahoma took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Amy Johnson. But the Lady Raiders answered after Cotten was fouled and drilled a penalty kick to knot the score at 1-1.
THIS MATCH WAS BROADCAST BY THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO CATCH THE REPLAY OF THE BROADCAST.