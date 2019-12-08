Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Three Lady Raider Wrestlers Medal in Saturday Meet

Coffee County Lady Raider wrestlers at Saturday’s meet in Clarksville. From left to right, Lyra Leftwich, Alana Coker, Coach Randall Jennings, Mary Wolfrum and Mary Anne Walker. Photo by Shelia Steele

Four Coffee County Lady Raider wrestlers traveled to Clarksville on Saturday to compete in the Coyote Classic at West Creek High School  Individually, Coffee County’s grapplers came home with a 1st place and 2 3rd place finishes.  Competing against full squads, the 4 Lady Raiders managed to come home with a 16th place team finish out of 30 teams. 

Alana Coker led the Lady Raiders with a 1st place finish in the 119 division.  Coker was 4 and 0 on the day as she grabbed 3 pinfall wins and an 8 to 5 decision win.  Coker grabbed the title with a pinfall win on the championship match. 

Mary Wolfrum grabbed a 3rd place finish in the 125 division.   Wolfrum finished with a 4 and 1 record as she got a 1 to 0 decision in the 3rd place match.  Wolfrum finished with a bye, 2 decision wins and a pinfall win. 

Mary Anne Walker grabbed a 3rd place finish in the 132 division.  Walker finished the day with a record of 5 and 1.  Walker grabbed a pinfall win in the 3rd place match in a mere 33 seconds.  Walker finished the day with a win in a bye and 4 pinfall wins.

Lyra Leftwich finished the day with a record of 1 and 2.  Leftwich got a pinfall win in her lone victory in n impressive 50 seconds. 