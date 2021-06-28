Three Braves in running for All Star Game

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies are finalists at their respective positions in this year’s All-Star balloting.
Acuña has drawn more votes than any other National League player and both Albies and Freeman drew strong support from voters during the first phase of the balloting. The top three vote-getters at each position advanced to the second phase of voting. You can vote NOW up until Thursday at 1 p.m. CT. The All-Star starters will be announced on Thursday at 9 p.m. on ESPN. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed on July 4 at 4:30 p.m. on ESPN. The All-Star Game is July 13 on FOX.
