Three Boats from Coffee County Youth Bass Club Open National Championship on Thursday

Three boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club will hit the water on Thursday in the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Championship on Kentucky Lake. The teams of Jacob Garms and Colby Thurmond, Dawson and Branson Wells, and the team of Kaden Freeze and Briley Sain will represent Coffee County in the 3 day championship. The boats will fish on Thursday and Friday weighing in each afternoon. The top 12 boats will return on Saturday to compete for the national championship.
All 3 teams were guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. You can hear their interview by downloading the show at: http://www.podcastgarden.com/episode/coffee-coaches-show_147238?fbclid=IwAR38ANAUaft_bgrwqyW70RwxdEmCJN5zlOPODqj6WD6BS9GP6dmTVWpxyHs