THIS WEEK’S PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: Jan. 10 – 15

JANUARY 10

6 p.m. — Coffee Middle Basketball HOSTS Warren County. (8th grade night) (Thunder Radio broadcast. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com)

JANUARY 11

4:30 p.m. – WMS boys basketball vs. Liberty AT Cascade. DRVC Tournament

6 p.m. — CHS Basketball HOSTS Franklin County.

JANUARY 12

6 p.m. – Coffee County Basketball coaches show, live from Praters BBQ on Thunder Radio

6 p.m. — Westwood Girls basketball vs. TBD AT Cascade. DRVC Tournament

6 p.m. — Westwood Girls basketball vs. TBD AT Cascade. DRVC Tournament

JANUARY 13

6 p.m. — Coffee Middle Basketball AT Harris Middle.

6 p.m. – CHS Wrestling at Warren county

JANUARY 14

6 p.m. – CHS Basketball AT Warren County.

JANUARY 15

CHS Wrestling at Admiral Invitational in Franklin.