THIS WEEK’S PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE: Jan. 10 – 15

JANUARY 10
6 p.m. — Coffee Middle Basketball HOSTS Warren County. (8th grade night) (Thunder Radio broadcast. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com)
JANUARY 11
4:30 p.m. – WMS boys basketball vs. Liberty AT Cascade. DRVC Tournament
6 p.m. — CHS Basketball HOSTS Franklin County. (Thunder Radio broadcast. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com)
JANUARY 12
6 p.m. – Coffee County Basketball coaches show, live from Praters BBQ on Thunder Radio (Thunder Radio broadcast. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com)
6 p.m. — Westwood Girls basketball vs. TBD AT Cascade. DRVC Tournament
(Thunder Radio broadcast. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com)
JANUARY 13
6 p.m. — Coffee Middle Basketball AT Harris Middle.
6 p.m. – CHS Wrestling at Warren county
JANUARY 14
6 p.m. – CHS Basketball AT Warren County. (Thunder Radio broadcast. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com)
JANUARY 15
CHS Wrestling at Admiral Invitational in Franklin.