THIS WEEK’S PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

Below is this week’s local prep sports schedule, as well as notes on which games will be broadcast by Thunder Radio – your Coffee County Sports Authority.
Thunder Radio Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series radio broadcast will feature Westwood Football on Monday and Coffee Middle volleyball on Thursday. There will also be audio streamed games at thunder1320.com of CMS volleyball on Monday, WMS football on Thursday and WMS volleyball on Thursday.
Schedule and broadcasts are subject to change based on weather and radio personnel.
Radio games are broadcast at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and streamed at thunder1320.com. Links to stream-only games can be found at thunder1320.com.
|Day
|Date
|Time
|School
|Sport
|Opponent
|Location
|Broadcast
|Notes
|Monday
|8/9/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Grundy County
|Home
|Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM
|Monday
|8/9/21
|1:00 PM
|CHS
|Golf
|Lincoln County
|WillowBrook
|Monday
|8/9/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Harris
|Home
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream thunder1320.com
|Monday
|8/9/21
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Community Middle
|Away
|Tuesday
|8/9/21
|6:00 PM
|CHS
|Football
|Tyner Academy
|Home
|SCRIMMAGE
|Tuesday
|8/10/21
|6:30 PM
|CMS
|Football
|West Wilson
|Away
|Tuesday
|8/10/21
|5:30 PM
|CHS
|Soccer
|Middle TN Golden Eagles
|Home
|PRESEASON
|Tuesday
|8/10/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|South Franklin
|Away
|Thursday
|8/12/21
|6:30 PM
|WMS
|Football
|Fayetteville City
|Away
|Ben Lomand Connect Stream thunder1320.com
|Thursday
|8/12/21
|6 p.m.
|CMS
|Volleyball
|Tullahoma
|Home
|Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM
|Thursday
|8/12/21
|5:30 PM
|WMS
|Volleyball
|Eagleville
|Home
|Capstar Bank Stream – thunder1320.com