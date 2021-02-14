THIRD IN STATE: CMS basketball closes season with a win

The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team put the finishing touches on an 18-2 season Saturday morning with a third place finish in the TMSAA State Tournament.
After losing Friday night in the semi-finals to an unbeaten Lake Forest team, the Lady Raiders bounced back Saturday morning with a 45-22 shellacking of Macon County in the third-place game.
Olivia Vinson and Channah Gannon led the offensive attack for CMS. Vinson finished with 11 points – 10 coming in the first half to help the Lady Raiders build the lead. Gannon put up 10 for the Lady Raiders.
Sophie McInturff pitched in 9 points for the Lady Raiders, Natalie Barnes 5, Ava McIntosh 2, Kaylee Mason 2 and Jaydee Nogodula 2.