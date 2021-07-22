The Coach Doug Greene Show returns to Thunder Radio this fall

If you can’t get enough high school football coverage, Thunder Radio is the place to be.
The Coach Doug Greene Show – Built by Gilley Crane – will return to Thunder Radio airwaves this fall for the second consecutive year.
Hosted by Thunder Radio football color commentator Dustin Murray, the show will broadcast live from 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday night (beginning Aug. 18) from Prater’s BBQ on Woodbury Highway (exclusively on Thunder Radio). Everyone is welcome to attend and talk football with coach Greene and the Thunder Radio broadcast team.
Thunder Radio has been your home for Red Raider football for over 60 years and will continue that tradition this fall. Catch the Red Raiders every Friday night beginning at 6 p.m. with The Friday Night Thunder Pregame Show (delivered by Riddle Trucking). The Al White Ford Lincoln game broadcast begins at 7 p.m. every Friday and the Friday Night Thunder Postgame show will have you covered until approximately 10:30 p.m. Broadcasts can be heard at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go smartphone app and thunder1320.com.
“We are excited for another year of highlighting our student athletes and our football program,” said Josh Peterson, co-owner of Thunder Radio. “These guys have worked hard in the offseason, the quarterback club and program leadership have worked hard to get their new jumbotron installed to make for a great experience and now we get to enjoy a fun fall of high school football. I couldn’t be more excited for these guys.”
The full Red Raider football schedule is below. Air time on 107.9 Thunder Radio each night is 6 p.m. (5:30 for Rhea County game).
Aug. 20 AT Franklin County – 7 p.m.
Aug.. 27 vs. Tullahoma – 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 AT Shelbyville * 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Page – 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 AT Lebanon* 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 – AT Spring Hill – 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 – vs. Warren Co.* – 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 – OPEN
Oct. 15 – vs. Cookeville – 7 p.m.
Oct. 22 – vs. Rockvale – 7 p.m.
Oct. 29 AT Rhea County – 6:30 p.m.
An * denotes region game.
Bold games at home.