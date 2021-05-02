TENNIS: Perry, McNamara win doubles championship

Coffee County’s tennis program had a banner day at the district tournament last week.
Lauren Perry and Rylea McNamara won the girl’s doubles championship and were both named all-district players.
Meanwhile, Jaden Talley finished as boys singles runner-up and also was named to the all-district team. Perry, McNamara and Talley will all be advancing to the regional tournament.
Coffee County’s Katie Lawrence won the junior varsity individual championship and Austin Dockrey won the boys junior varsity championship with Matthew Blomquist as runner-up. Johnathan Welch and Jonathan Nelson finished as varsity doubles runner-up.