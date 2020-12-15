Tennessee Titans activate DB Fulton

The Titans activated cornerback Kristian Fulton from Injured Reserve on Tuesday, clearing the way for him to return to action.
Fulton, who was added to the ‘Designated for Return list last month, wrapped up his third week of practice last week. The designation opened up a 21-day window for Fulton to practice with the team without counting against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve.
The Titans had to make a decision on Fulton by today.
A second-round pick of the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft, Fulton has played in five games for the Titans this season. Fulton has recorded 15 tackles, one sack, and one interception.
Also on Tuesday, defensive lineman Teair Tart returned to the active roster off of the Reserve/Suspended list and linebacker Tuzar Skipper was placed on practice squad Injured Reserve.
The Titans face the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.