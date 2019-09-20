Temple Volleyball Finishes Day 1 of Home Tournament with High Seeds

The Lady Eagles of Temple Baptist Christian School volleyball teams opened up play on Thursday in the annual Lady Eagles Volleyball Invitational. The varsity squad was 3 and 0 on the day as they scored wins over Anchored Baptist, Dogwood Christian and Madison Baptist. The JV team was 2 and 1 on the day as they lost to Victory Baptist before grabbing wins over Madison Baptist and Dogwood Christian.
The varsity Lady Eagles will be the top seeded team and will open the single elimination tournament bracket at 9:05 against Landmark Christian out of Louisville, KY. The JV team enters the single elimination tournament as the 2nd seed and will tangle with Dogwood Christian at 2:55 .
Single elimination bracket play begins at 8:30 AM on Friday morning with the championship scheduled to get underway at 7:00 PM. All games will be held in the E.C. Bailey Gym at Temple Baptist Christian School. Temple Baptist Christian School is located adjacent to Temple Baptist Church at 66 Fairlane Drive in Manchester.