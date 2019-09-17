Temple Baptist Volleyball Team Falls in Pair of Alabama Matches

The Temple Baptist Christian School volleyball team headed south on Tuesday to Madison, Alabama to take on Madison Baptist Academy. The Junior Varsity(Grades 6th thru 9th) fell in straight sets, 23-25 and 9-25. The Varsity(high school) Lady Eagles fell in straight sets as well 17-25, 21-25 & 22-25.
The Lady Eagles are back at home on Thursday as they host Dogwood Christian Academy of Tunnel Hill, Georgia. That match will take place at the E.C. Bailey Gym on the campus of Temple Baptist Christian School and Temple Baptist Church. First serve is set for 6 PM.