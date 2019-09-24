«

Temple Baptist Volleyball Falls in Pair of Rivalry Matches

The Temple Baptist Christian School volleyball team played host to their closest rival Victory Baptist on Tuesday night at the E.C. Bailey Gym.  The Lady Patriots from Shelbyville got a pair of sweeps on the night.  The Junior Varsity(middle school age) lost by set scores of 4-25 and 14-25.  The varsity Lady Eagles(high school age) fell by set scores of 10-25, 8-25 and 21-25.

The Lady Eagles will return to the court on Thursday, October 3rd when they travel to Shelbyville for a rematch with Victory.  First serve is set for 5:30 PM.