Temple Baptist Volleyball Drops Pair of Matches to Madison Baptist of Alabama

The Temple Baptist Christian School volleyball team welcomed Madison Baptist Academy to the E.C. Bailey Gym on Friday night. The Lady Eagles, playing their first match in more than 2 weeks, were looking to keep their perfect record intact against the visitors from Alabama. After taking a 2 to 1 lead, the Lady Eagles saw Madison roar back to win the match.
After Temple dropped the first set 23 to 25, the Lady Eagles bounced back to capture the 2nd and 3rd sets by scores of 25-15 and 25 to 11. Madison knotted the match at 2 sets apiece with a 19-25 win to force the 5th set tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, Madison got the 15 to 10 set victory to claim the match. The JV Lady Eagles also fell to the Madison JV in 3 sets. After winning the first set 25 to 23, temple dropped the final 2 sets 18 to 25 and 9 to 15 to suffer the defeat.
The Lady Eagles next home game on Tuesday has been postponed. Temple will return to the court on Thursday and Friday when they host the 8th Annual Eagles Invitational Classic Volleyball Tournament. Pool play games will take place on Thursday with the championship brackets set to be played on Friday. The Lady Eagles open play in the 12 team tournament at 10:40 AM on Thursday.